FYROM Negotiator, Nimetz Say Macedonia Not Just Greek, Make Push

NEW YORK – A negotiator for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) said his country will never relent to letting go of the name Macedonia, throwing a roadblock into talks with Greece being brokered by United Nations Special Envoy Matthew Nimetz, who said he agreed.

After a meeting with Greek envoy Adamantios Vasilakis and Nimetz, a defiant Vasko Naumovski said that he saw no grounds for progress and told the Sitel TV station in Skopje that, “We have a name, it is the republic of Macedonia… no one can deny the existence of a ‘Macedonian’ nation and language.”

Curiously, while Greece has blocked FYROM’s hopes of getting into the European Union and NATO during a 26-year-long dispute that began after a Greek government allowed the use of Macedonia in the temporary name of FYROM that was established after the break-up of Yugoslavia, the ruling anti-nationalist Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has indicated its willing to meet FYROM demands with almost no reciprocation.

Nimetz said Greece must accept that since more than 140 countries in the world already call FYROM by Macedonia that the name is long gone even though it’s also the name of a Greek province abutting that country.

Still, no new composite names were released as the talks go on in secret as they have since 1992 although whatever was discussed in a first day of new talks after a three-year break didn’t meet expectations from FYROM with Naumovski said Nimetz’s proposal was “far from dignified,” without saying what it was, Kathimerini reported.

Nimetz, ever upbeat despite more than two decades of failure, said “the procedure is moving in the right direction,” despite the obstacles and no indication there was any progress beyond his own declaration.

Nimetz said any Greek position that doesn’t include giving away Macedonia would be “unrealistic” without explaining why since Greece holds all the bargaining chips in the ongoing feud. He said he wants a breakthrough in the next two months amid initial reports the name for FYROM would be New Macedonia, which could set off fury from Greek nationalists although the reaction in Greece to the talks has been tepid at most.

But his insistence that Macedonia will be part of a new name was rejected by Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of SYRIZA’s junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) after he waffled on whether to back Tsipras and go along with giving the name away.

Kammenos had said he would, however, accept Makedonija, which is translated as Macedonia, which would allow him to say he was opposed to the giveaway yet go along with it, saving face. He also said the name Vardaska, from a 1937 map of Yugoslavia’s regions would be acceptable.

Tsipras and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias have already strongly suggested they are willing to relent and let FYROM keep Macedonia even though Greece could keep blocking NATO and EU entry until getting what it wants.

With the EU and NATO having critical meetings this year there were reports that the United States – Nimetz is an American lawyer – is strongly squeezing Greece to give in so that the defense alliance can have a new member and Balkan bulwark against Russian interests.

That puts Kotzias and Tsipras in the odd position of helping NATO after campaigning that they would take Greece out of the alliance but backing away from that almost as soon as taking office.

In an earlier interview with Greece’s ANT1 TV, Nimetz said the term Macedonia will be included in the name as most countries in the world have already recognized it, indicating it’s far too late for Greece to argue otherwise although the anti-nationalist ruling Radical Left SYRIZA reportedly was willing to give it away, with a geographical qualifier.

“If we wait for another 25 years the problem will only get worse,” he said, and reiterated that there is no “magical solution.”

FYROM Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, who also said Macedonia is part of his country’s culture and heritage and that the name would never be taken away wasn’t as optimistic about a quick resolution after the first day of talks.

“Despite all the optimism, we have to accept the possibility that we may not be able to overcome our differences at this time, but we are adamant about keeping at it, until we do,” he told Balkan Insight.

“It is important that we do everything in our power, both in Skopje and Athens, to seize the moment,” Dimitrov told the site, adding that a final solution will be approved by a referendum even though other reports said Kotzias wants FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to renege on a promise to call a poll, a favorite tactic of SYRIZA which has broken virtually every promise it’s made.

“The referendum will be very important for the sustainability of the solution. Of course the people have the final say – and it will be up to us to explain it well,” Dimitrov said. That could put Tsipras in the position of having to call one as well although in July, 2015 he reneged on the results of an anti-austerity referendum he called asking Greeks to support him in rejecting more tough measures demanded by international creditors.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who arrived in the FYROM capital Skopje for talks on FYROM’s renewed accession bid, said that hinges on a resolution to the name game blame and Greece removing its veto.