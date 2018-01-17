Loukoumi Foundation Theatre Night with Constantine Maroulis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK – In spite of the wintry weather, the Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation 2018 Theatre Night brought together theatre fans and philanthropy for a good cause. Attendees made a donation for tickets to Bulldozer: The Ballad of Robert Moses followed by a post-show meet and greet and photo-op with the show’s star, Greek-American Constantine Maroulis. The Tony-nominated Maroulis impressed the audience with his performance and signed autographs after the show. Bulldozer is a new rock musical that dramatizes Master Builder Robert Moses’ evolution from a young idealist fervent with a desire to build the greatest city in the world to a power-insulated enemy of the people, corrupted, lost, and alone.

Loukoumi Foundation President Nick Katsoris gave special thanks to Maroulis and to everyone for their support of the event held on Jan. 5. The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation Theatre Nights are one of the many ways that the foundation raises money. Funds go to various organizations and to support The Foundation’s ongoing programs.

Previous Theatre Nights with Loukoumi on Broadway included the revival of Noel Coward’s Present Laughter with a post-show reception with Oscar and Tony-winner Kevin Kline. He was presented with the Loukoumi Make A Difference Award at the post-show reception at Sardi’s, the famed Broadway restaurant.

Mr. Kline won the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his work in Present Laughter. From the tickets sold Loukoumi books were donated to charity as in the previous Loukoumi on Broadway event- Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Dangerous Liaisons) by Christopher Hampton starring Liev Schreiber, Janet McTeer, and Greek-American Elena Kampouris in her Broadway debut.

The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization formed with the consent of the New York State Department of Education to teach children to make a difference in their lives and the lives of others. Loukoumi, a fluffy little lamb, is the main character from the Loukoumi book series that wants to make the world a better place. The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation seeks to teach children to follow Loukoumi’s lead and to make a positive difference. More information on the Foundation is available online: www.LoukoumiFoundation.org. The Make A Difference Day with Loukoumi Program is the recipient of Tegna’s 2017 Make A Difference Day All-Star Award and recently the Loukoumi Foundation received the Point of Light Award.