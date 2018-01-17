Turkish Coast Guard Vessel Bumps into Greek Warship Nikiforos near Imia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

An incident took place at 3:30 PM just off the island of Imia on Wednesday, Jan. 17. According to information, a Turkish coast guard vessel bumped into the Hellenic Navy gunboat Nikiforos which was on a planned patrol in the area.

The incident was reported on the islet of Praso, near Kalolimno, SKAI reports.

According to information, three Turkish coast guard vessels had entered the Greek territorial waters, with one of them conducting a dangerous maneuver, which led to contact with the Greek warship. Immediately thereafter, the three vessels returned to Turkish waters.

However, Defense Ministry circles have said that material damage has not been recorded and the Nikiforos continues its patrol.