Hellenic Seaways to Scrap Thessaloniki-Sporades Ιslands Sea Route

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THESSALONIKI – Efforts by Sporades Islands to persuade Hellenic Seaways to reconsider the cancellation of the direct sea routes linking the port of Thessaloniki with the islands of Skiathos, Skopelos, Alonnisos, Skyros during the summer period were fruitless on Wednesday.

The mayors met with the representatives of the company in Piraeus and asked them to reconsider their decision. However, Hellenic Seaways claimed that company figures showed that the specific sea link did not bring the expected economic results.

Over 120,000 passengers traveled on the Thessaloniki-Sporades link during its two years of operation, which served residents of northern Greece and tourists from the Balkans.

After this development, access to the islands of Sporades by sea will only be available through the port of Volos and those of Evia.