Pelion Ski Centre “Agriolefkes” Opens after Last Days’ Heavy Snowfall

VOLOS, Greece – The Pelion ski resort has plenty of snow, as a result of heavy snowfall in the last few days. The snow currently exceeds one metre in depth and the Agriolefkes ski center is open and aTccessible to fans of winter sports but also to visitors who want to enjoy the unique beauty of the landscape.

All seven ski-lifts are operating and the center will be open daily from 09:00 to 16:00. Tickets range from 5 to 12 euros depending on the type and the number of hours while it is also possible to purchase a yearly card for prices ranging from 100 euros to 220 euros for families.