Nimetz Wants Greece to Concede, Give Away Macedonia Name

NEW YORK – United Nations Special Envoy Matthew Nimetz said his solution for a new composite name for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) will include the name Macedonia and wants Greece to agree.

A Greek government 26 years ago under then-Premier Constantine Mitsotakis agreed to let its new northern neighbor, which broke away from Yugoslavia to take the name FYROM until a permanent name could be agreed but all talks have failed to agree on a new name.

Since then, Greece has vetoed any hopes that FYROM had of entering NATO or getting into the European Union but with both institutions meetings this year in critical sessions, the United States – Nimetz is an American lawyer – has been pressing for a solution to get a new member into the defense alliance as a bulwark against Russian interests in the Balkans.

Nimetz was due to meet Jan. 17 with delegates from Greece and FYROM and he acknowledged that, as Greece already had agreed in 1992 to the acronym for its neighbor that Macedonia is a done deal, which could set off anger from Greek nationalists as it’s also the name of Greece’s abutting northern province.

In an interview with ANT1 TV, Nimetz said the term Macedonia will be included in the name as most countries in the world have already recognized it, indicating it’s far too late for Greece to argue otherwise although the anti-nationalist ruling Radical Left SYRIZA reportedly was willing to give it away, with a geographical qualifier.

“If we wait for another 25 years the problem will only get worse,” he said, and reiterated that there is no “magical solution.” He has been trying for more than two decades to find a solution and just restarted the talks after a three-year break, seizing on the hope SYRIZA will give in after previous Greek governments wouldn’t.

That could present a problem for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as his junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) is headed by Defense Minister Panos Kammenos who, after much waffling, decided he would reject the use of Macedonia for FYROM’s new name.

Tsipras could have enough votes without his partner to get the Parliament to agree but that would put Kammenos in the embarrassing position of having to eat crow and stay in a government whose policy he rejected. If he pulls out of the coalition, the government would collapse and his party is polling only around 1 percent after joining with SYRIZA in reneging on anti-austerity promises.

At one point Kammenos said he would accept Makedonija but now, using a 1937 map of Yugoslavia divided into nine regions suggested FYROM should be called Vardaska although FYROM Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said Greece doesn’t have the right to exclusivity for the name Macedonia, although it’s a Greek name.

Nimetz is to meet in New York with Greek negotiator Adamantios Vasilakis and his opposite number Vasko Naumovski. There was no explanation why Greece would be willing to give up the name Macedonia as FYROM has no bargaining power.

Meanwhile, former Premier and one-time New Democracy leader Costas Karamanlis met Jan. 16 with representatives of groups from around the world comprising Greeks hailing from the region of Macedonia.

According to a report on the Real News website, Karamanlis, whose family is from northern Greece, stated that there is “no Macedonian nation and this must be made clear and officially accepted.”

Adding to speculation that the deal is all but done, absent the qualifier, Greece’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ioannis Amanatidis said that since more than 140 countries already call FYROM Macedonia that Greece doesn’t have a case anymore to argue otherwise.

He said the Greek government wants an agreement on a composite name that will be used by everyone.

Speaking on Skai TV, Amanatidis said that Greece has not yet revealed its non-negotiable “red lines” on the issue but said FYROM would have to give up claims to Greek territory. FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said he’s willing to relinquish the claim to Alexander the Great but wouldn’t yet rename its international airport which bears the Greek conqueror’s name, nor remove a statue of him from the Capital of Skopje.

Echoing the mantra of his boss Tsipras, Greek Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Giorgos Katrougalos said, “There seems to be a window of opportunity, created by the shift (in FYROM) which is no longer pursuing the nationalist tactics of recent years,” a reference to Zaev moving away from the hard line of former governments.

Katrougalos told Thessaloniki’s Praktoreio FM that SYRIZA has been the reason for a breakthrough without mentioning it comes at the cost of giving away the name of Macedonia, anathema to many Greeks.

“We do not believe in passing the buck on to the next (government,)” he said in another indication SYRIZA has buckled to US interest in getting FYROM into NATO.