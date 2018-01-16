Greek Actor Thodoris Petropoulos Expanding Career in the Big Apple

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Flavia Sgoifo,

NEW YORK – Greek actor Thodoris Petropoulos is widely known from his role as Themis in the blockbuster TV series I Ora I Kali on Mega Channel and for his starring roles in many theatrical productions. The actor recently moved to New York where he has booked one gig after the other.

Mr. Petropoulos studied acting in the first and finest acting school in Greece, Theatro Technis drama school, founded by one of the most important Greek directors of all time, Karolos Koun. His talent was scouted right after his graduation when he started performing in multiple theatrical productions and TV shows in Greece.

His TV credits include Eroika, O Ioudas Filouse Yperoxa, I Ora I Kali, Egklimata, and Deka Mikroi Mitsoi. As far as theatre goes, Petropoulos has collaborated with the most distinguished Greek stage directors including Vasilis Mavrogeorgiou, Xenia Kalogeropoulou, Thomas Moschopoulos, Karmen Rouggeri, and Giorgos Hatzidakis.

However Petropoulos is also an internationally acclaimed artist. In 2003, he starred in the blockbuster action movie Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life starring Angelina Jolie and Gerard Butler. In the film, Petropoulos plays the DJ at the Greek wedding which was shot in Santorini.

Having built a big career both on stage and on television in Greece for over 15 years, Petropoulos decided to take the big step and move overseas. In March 2016, he moved to New York when the Greek Cultural Center of New York invited him to direct and star in the award-winning play Cockroach which was presented here last spring. After the successful and sold out run of the play, Petropoulos booked the lead part in the Manos Loizos tribute concert, playing the acclaimed Greek Cypriot composer. Manos Loizos was produced by the Pancyprian Association of America at Hunter College in Manhattan. Petropoulos received excellent reviews for his performance from the Greek and the American press.

Petropoulos’ talent has also been scouted by the Academy of Hellenic Paideia in New York, which offered him the position of head teacher of the acting department, teaching theatre and acting to young kids. In fact, in June 2018, the Academy will present a full-fledged production, I Fagoura tis Aspromavrias staged by Petropoulos himself and starring his current students.

At the same time, Petropoulos is in rehearsals for the upcoming show to be presented by the Pancyprian Association of America, 74 Cyprus, written by Paul Lambis. Petropoulos has been cast as the lead in the challenging role of Archbishop Makarios. The play will be presented at the Hellenic Cultural Center this spring.

“I’m really happy with my professional experience in New York so far. I enjoyed working on every single project here and I can’t wait for the many more coming up. Words are not enough to thank the Greek American community of New York and everyone who supported me and believed in me since day one,” said the actor.