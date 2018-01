0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK – Mr. Matthew Nimetz, Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General, is scheduled to meet with Representatives of the Governments of the Hellenic Republic and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, at the United Nations in New York, on January 17, 2018.

The meeting is part of the United Nations’ efforts to assist the sides in finding a mutually acceptable solution to the “name” issue, according to UN’s press release.