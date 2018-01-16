European Union of Gymnastics Names Eleftherios Petrounias Male Gymnast of the Year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aiming to put our gymnasts in the spotlight where they belong, the UEG organised the first ever “European Gymnast of the Year’ elections”, EUG Says.

All 50 member Federations and the 8 UEG Technical Committees were invited to nominate their favourites. A selection was made and put online open for everyone to vote over a period of 10 days.

Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias has been named Male Gymnast of the Year and received also the “Outstanding performance of the Year” award.

Double winner Eleftherios Petrounias (GRE) delighted with his victories said to EUG: “I want to say a special thanks to the UEG, for this brilliant idea of the European Gymnastics Awards and for giving me the opportunity to be a candidate in two categories. These awards are something which our great sport needed, in order to gain even wider exposure. It is a perfect opportunity for the gymnastics fans to come closer to Gymnastics through their vote and I just hope that this initiative will grow stronger and bigger each year. I wish to congratulate Olympiada Thrakomakedonon and the rest of the UEG Awards Winners, as well as all the candidates in each category. And of course, my gratitude goes to the thousands of fans who voted for me and elected me as a double UEG Award winner. Their support gives me a lot of strength ahead of the new season. I will try to be worthy of this honor and make happy all these people every time I can. Thank you all!”

Male Gymnast of the Year – 8681 votes

1° Eleftherios Petrounias (GRE) – 5277 votes, 61%

2° Marian Dragulescu (ROU) – 2545 votes, 29%

3° Tin Srbic (CRO) – 439 votes, 5%

4° Oleg Verniaiev (UKR) – 126 votes, 1%

5° Daniel Bali (HUN) – 105 votes, 1%

6° Mikhail Zalomin (RUS) – 100 votes, 1%

7° Pablo Braegger (SUI) – 89 votes, 1%

Outstanding performance of the Year – 8921 votes

1° Eleftherios Petrounias (GRE) – 7798 votes, 87%

2° Samir Ait Said (FRA) – 371 votes, 4%

3° Sara Moreno and Vicente Lli (ESP) – 287 votes, 3%

4° Lina Sjoeberg (SWE) – 233 votes, 2%

5° Dina and Arina Averina (RUS) – 150 votes, 2%

6° Marina Chernova and Georgiy Pataraya (RUS) – 59 votes, 1%

7° Tatsiana Piatrenia (BLR) – 23 votes, 0%

See the winners in all categories here.