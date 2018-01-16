Greek Students Demonstrate at US Consulate over Palestinian Teenager’s Detention

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THESSALONIKI – Students and clubs of the University of Thessaloniki (UoT) demonstrated at the United States consulate in Thessaloniki against the continuing detention of Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi, 16, who is awaiting trial in Israel for hitting two Israeli soldiers in her town, Nabi Saleh.

Tamimi was arrested on December 19 during a protest against US President Donald Trump’s recent decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Her continuing detention ahead of her trial has prompted reactions from the European Union and Amnesty International, among others, over the legality of detaining a minor.

Yiannis Vassiliadis, a member of the University Students’ Struggle Front (MAS), told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, “Different schools have issued resolutions, and we are holding the protest to spread awareness about the 16-year-old Palestinian girl?s detention. Our intent was not to speak with the consulate, but to make people aware of the issue.”

He added that students will hold events at UoT as well “because students must learn about the unacceptable and criminal stance of Israel, express their solidarity to the Palestinian people, and condemn the involvement of the Greek government in war plans related to the US and Israel.”