Leading British School Uses Greek Philosophers Against “Fake News”

LONDON – A leading private school will use Greek philosophers to teach pupils how to spot “fake news” on social media, as it prepares to launch a new course in the new year, The Telegraph reports.

“Brighton College, a co-educational school in East Sussex, will begin offering the course next term as a way to encourage children to think critically about the information they receive online.

“Aristotle’s teachings about truth are to feature on the course, which will be overseen by Leak Hamblett, the £36,000-a-year school’s deputy headmistress.”

