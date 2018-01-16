Greek-Russian Tobacco King Savvidis Soaking Up Greek Interests, Putin Proxy?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Stepping out of the shadows, Ivan Ignatyevich Savvidis has emerged as a major player in scooping up Greek private businesses and state interests, including a bid to take control of the port in Thessaloniki, the country’s second-largest city and has injected himself into politics and Russian interests.

In a detailed feature on his rise in Greece, even though he speaks only a dialect of Ancient Greek, the Washington, D.C-based bimonthly magazine The American Interest, which focuses primarily primarily on foreign policy, international affairs, global economics, and military matters and has a neo-conservative bent, noted his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and new presence in Greece’s oligarchy.

The magazine said if the allegations of Savvidis’ connections to Putin are true, “They would confirm that the Kremlin is using expatriate Russian oligarchs and their obscure financial networks to buy up state assets and undermine the decision-making of pro-European governments,” who have put sanctions on Russia.

It goes deep. Putin and Savvidis in May 2016 together went to Aghios Panteleimonas, Russia’s monastic outpost on Mount Athos which it said has since been outfitted with 500 new rooms and an assemblage of satellite systems.

The story alleged a near-conspiratorial network of behind-the-scene oligarchs, some not born in Greece, who have bought up Greek state assets that Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is trying to sell off as fast as he can after promising to keep them in Greek hands but which are increasingly being taken over by the rich he promised to crush when he came to power in January, 2015, three years ago.

Among them, the magazine said is shipping tycoon Evangelos Marinakis, facing a raft of charges and which it said has “suspected ties to the Greek underground,” and oil magnate Dimitris Melissanidis with roots in North Ossetia, a Federal subject of Russia it said was tied to allegations of smuggling gasoline and got control of OPAP, the former state-owned gambling agency the government was forced to sell.

While other what it called barons have taken over airports, big swathes of the coastline and have stepped up the curious Greek phenomenon of government and private interests working together to enrich themselves and gain more power, Savvidis has more and more come into the spotlight after praising Tsipras and trying to essentially rule Thessaloniki.

“This new crop of oligarchs has used Greece’s economic downturn to sweep up entire economic sectors, accumulating privatized state assets in everything from airports to gambling conglomerates to energy utilities,” the report by Alexander Clapp said.

“They have then converted this booty into political influence by buying up newly-auctioned swathes of the Greek media. Together, these new oligarchs have succeeded in carving up the crippled Greek state between themselves,” it added.

Including Savvidis, 58, who served in the Russian army and rose from humble roots after being born in Georgia who as a teenager worked in a tobacco company rolling cigarettes to eventually take control of the producer Donskoy.

He owns the Thessaloniki-based soccer team PAOK, paying off its $10.86 million in debts, and has in his portfolio a major luxury hotel in the city, a water-bottling company, beach resorts, a TV station, newspapers, coastline, real estate and warehouses.

UP IN SMOKE

But he wasn’t able to save SEKAP, the Greek tobacco company he acquired, after a court ruling it would have to pay a 38.2-million euro ($45.41 million) fine imposed before he took it over, even though Tsipras tried to get it wiped out. It now may close.

It was his rapidly-growing acquisitions and public praising of Tsipras that put new light on Savvidis when he said that, “I heard the speech (Prime Minister Alexis) Tsipras made on SEKAP I was ready to applaud him, he reminded me of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin”, and that New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis “will never become prime minister”.

In 2017, Savvidis, after failing to get one of four private TV licenses issued by the government before a court ruled the sales invalid, bought a 19.3 percent stake in Mega TV, which is controlled by listed firm Teletypos, for a reported 5 million euros, some $5.94 million in what was seen as an attempt to gain a media presence helpful to the Premier.

Savvidis may be nouveau-riche and not part of the Multi-billionaire Buddies Club of Greece’s entrenched oligarchs whose wealth was built and inherited by owning a cross-section of businesses and essentially buying government support but he’s trying.

A Pontic Greek, he knows how politics works too, having been a member of the Russia Duma, the country’s Parliament after becoming one of the richest men there. Savvidis and his wife, Kyriaki Savvidi, are now formally the majority shareholders of Donskoy Tabak, the largest Russian tobacco company. He is President of the Federation of Greeks Communities of Russia, and was a key figure in pushing for the newly-created region by the World Council of Hellenes Abroad in the Black Sea countries.

He’s attempting to keep a connection of intertwined ties, aligning himself strongly with Pontic Greeks to whom he’s become a kind of economic folk hero although the report noted that he fills his companies with Russians and Armenians and not so many Greeks even as he has, either unwittingly or by design, become prominent, which has also drawn scrutiny.

He’s spreading his wings, becoming one of the Grand Marshals in 2017 of New York’s Greek Independence Day parade after an interview with a Greek newspaper in which he lauded Tsipras – without noting the attempt to erase the tobacco company fines. He called Tsipras, who has plummeted in polls after reneging on anti-austerity promises and whose party is decidedly anti-foreign investment, “a pragmatist and (who) had acted with a high sense of morality and practicality.”

“He called for dialogue on the essence of the issues. He recognized that there was a problem that made investments in Greece difficult,” the Russian magnate noted, adding that there were thousands of investors like himself. He didn’t say, or didn’t know, elements in Tsipras’ ruling Radical Left SYRIZA want no part of people like him.