Revenues, Visitors to Museums, Archaeological Sites up in Jan-Sept 2017

Visits to Greek museums and archaeological sites in September 2017 jumped 13 pct and 12.1 pct, respectively, in comparison with the same month in 2016, the Hellenic Statistical Authority ELSTAT reported on Monday.

The increase in total visitors to museums included a 11 pct hike in free-admission visitors, while museum revenues increased by 15.8 pct in the same month, the report said. For the nine-month Jan.-Sept. period, there was a 16.8 pct hike in total visitors to museums, a 18.2 pct increase in free-admission visits and a 20.7 pct increase in revenues.

For archaeological sites, ELSTAT said that there was a 12.1 pct rise in total visitors, a 20.2 pct increase of free-admission visitors and a 9.5 pct jump in revenues during the month of August. Over the nine-month period, meanwhile, there was 18.2 pct increase in total visitors, 22 pct increase in free-admission visitors and a 18 pct rise in revenues.