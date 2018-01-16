Holiday Bookings from the Netherlands on the Rise

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Utrecht international tourist exhibition ‘Vakantiebeurs 2018’ ended with very optimistic forecasts for the rise of bookings from the Netherlands to Greece and a prize for Greek cuisine.

The Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) had its own pavilion in the exhibition, which ended on Sunday, and hosted major Greek enterprises, regions and municipalities.

GNTO General Secretary Constantinos Tsegas visited the Greek pavilion and carried out a series of important meetings for the promotion of Greek tourism. “The rise in bookings is the result of Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura’s strategic planning for Greece’s international promotion as the ideal destination for holidays all year round, as well as the targeted actions for the international promotion of thematic forms of tourism organised and implemented by the GNTO,” said Tsegas.

According to initial estimates, based on meetings held during the exhibition, bookings to Greece are up 30 pct in relation to the previous year.

The exhibition ended with an award to Greece as the destination with the best restaurants. The prize was bestowed to GNTO by the tourist platform Reisgraag.nl.