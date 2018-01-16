Cyprus, Jordan Sign Deals on Education, Health, Science, Agriculture

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NICOSIA – Before Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Jordanian King Abdullah II, the two countries signed a bevy of deals on Jan. 16 including economic and technical cooperation, mutual academic recognition of higher education qualifications, public health and medical science, as well as agriculture and rural development.

The signings took place on the sidelines of the trilateral summit between Cyprus, Greece and Jordan taking place at the Presidential palace in the Cypriot capital, the Cyprus Mail reported.

Before that, Anastasiades and Abdullah had a private meeting that was followed by expanded talks between delegations of the two countries with reports adding that the foreign ministers signed the educational agreements.

Before the meetings began, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Jordan was a pivotal country in the region and “plays a very important role in the Middle East, particularly in terms of security and the flow of refugee flows,” which are overwhelming Greece.

“The common strategy that we have pursued to highlight Cyprus and Greece as the pillars of security, peace and cooperation in the region is a strategy that has produced substantial results and we are continuing to upgrade our role and presence in the wider region,” he added.

Anastasiades said while Cyprus’ unique relationship with Greece was important that his country had to reach out to others and that what was most important “is the continuation of the common policy of broadening relations with the countries of the region,” as Cyprus also is building toward finding oil and gas off the island.

“I want to believe that, as we have built excellent relations with Egypt, Israel, with Lebanon where the prospects are excellent, that we will also deepen relations with Jordan for a co-operation aimed at addressing what our region is facing,” he said.