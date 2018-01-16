Greek Court Says Turkish Asylum Soldier Can Be Detained

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – With critics saying Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is paving the way for eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum after a failed coup to be returned to what their lawyers said is torture and imprisonment, a Greek administrative said one who was granted sanctuary can be held in detention until his case is finally decided.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Tsipras, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA leader, promised the men would be swiftly returned by Greece’s highest court barred their extradition.

Greek police arrested the man over his alleged role in the coup although the soldiers, who landed in a helicopter in July, 2016 in northern Greece, said they took no part and were fleeing for their lives.

A Greek asylum committee granted asylum to the soldier who was then arrested, but Tsipras, in which human rights activists said is a transparent backdown to Erdogan, fearing Turkey will unleash more refugees and migrants on Greek islands, wants that overturned.

With Greek Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas, without any proof beyond his words, indicating they are guilty, the government also said the Turkish soldier in detention took part in the coup and the court said he was a danger to Greece.

“His individual behavior, such as his illegal entry into the country, is deemed by the administration as a serious threat to public order and national security,” ruled the presiding judge at Athens’s Administrative Court of First Instance, Kathimerini reported.

The serviceman was detained pending the hearing on Feb. 15 of the government’s appeal against a decision by an independent tribunal to grant him asylum. The government said the men wouldn’t be extradited.

The administrative judge also turned down a request by the eight servicemen’s lawyers that they be placed under house arrest, saying that is was in the interest of their own safety that they remain in detention.

Greek Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis though offered to have them tried in Greece, where they have not committed any crimes, in what was seen as another attempt to appease the hardline Erdogan, who has gained near-dictatorial powers and came to Athens in December to meet Tsipras and make more demands.

As have others within SYRIZA, Mouzalas indicated that it’s more critical for Greece to keep Erdogan happy than for the men to be granted asylum and a safe haven

Lawyers for the Greek government said not returning the men would damage relations between the countries, suggesting politics is more important than their lives and noted Turkey has presented no evidence against them other than Erdogan’s claims.