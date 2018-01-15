4.2-Magnitude Quake Shakes Attica; No Damages, Injuries Reported

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Earthquake tremors were felt in Athens and the wider Attica region on Monday night, with the Greek Geodynamic Institute reporting a preliminary reading of 4.2 of the Richter scale.

The epicenter was 27 kilometers northeast of Athens in Stamata at a focal depth of 5 klm, according to the president of the Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization, Efthimios Lekkas. He said the area has not produced big earthquakes and therefore stronger tremors are not expected.

Geophysicist and seismologist Gerasimos Houliaras said the quake came from the same focal area that on January 9 gave 18 tremors within 10 hours. No damages or injuries were immediately reported.