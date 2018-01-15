Clashes Between Protesters, Riot Police Outside Parliament (Pics)

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Protesters clashed with riot police outside the parliament on Monday evening, during a rally against a vote on the prior actions required to close Greece’s third program review.

Groups of protesters threw petrol bombs, paint, stones and pieces of marble against policemen standing in front of the Monument to the Unknown Soldier, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades.

Small-scale clashes also took place on Amalias avenue, when Popular Unity members tried to enter the parliament’s yard from the left side. No detentions have been made.

The incidents took place during a rally organized by Greece’s largest private sector umbrella union GSEE to protest against the prior actions. GSEE said it is opposed to new laws limiting the right to strike.

The union’s general secretary Nikos Kioutsoukis told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency it is asking the government to remove the provisions relating to strikes, as well as those on the electronic foreclosure auctions.

The general secretary of Greece’s Federation of Private Employees, Panayiotis Kiriakoulas, said: “We are protesting against the [electronic] auctions which essentially transfer public property to private hands.”

Workers union PAME started a separate rally from Omonia square and is moving towards Syntagma square, shouting slogans such as “Keep your hands off strikes” and “you will not touch the unions”.