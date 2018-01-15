Greek-American, Jewish American Leaders Visit Greek President, Premier

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS -Greek-American and Jewish American representatives paid a visit to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday as part of their biennial visit to Greece, Israel, and Cyprus.

A press statement by the premier?s office said that Tsipras met with representatives of the American Hellenic Institute, AHEPA, B?nai B?rith και Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and confirmed the excellent level of bilateral relations of Greece with the United States and Israel.

The delegates expressed their support of Greek efforts and the country’s achievements in the sectors of economy and regional security and stability, as well as in the refugee crisis.

The prime minister and the visiting representatives also discussed issues of collaboration among Greece, Cyprus, Israel and the US while the latter said they would promote Greek issues whenever possible as the foundation on which all nations should resolve their national issues.

Pavlopoulos briefed the visiting delegation on foreign issues Greece is working on now, including those with FYROM, Turkey and Albania. He added that Greece was committed to improving relations with neighboring countries, but, he noted, respect of international treaties and laws by the other side is paramount.