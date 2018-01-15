FM Kotzias in Vancouver for Μeeting on Security and Stability on the Korean Peninsula

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will be in Vancouver on Tuesday to participate in the Vancouver Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Security and Stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Kotzias was invited to take part in the special meeting by his counterparts in the two co-hosting countries, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Only a small number of countries has been invited to the meeting, which aims to send a “resounding and unified message to the government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” indicating the international community’s determination to no longer tolerate its “illegal nuclear and ballistic activities,” a Greek foreign ministry announcement said.

The aim of the international efforts, it added, “remains a diplomatic solution for the denuclearisation of the peninsula that would be a substantial step in the overall direction of the non-proliferation of nuclear technology and weapons, something that Greece has always supported”.