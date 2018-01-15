After Insulting Soccer Teams, Greek Minister Offers Resignation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Deputy Education Minister Costas Zouraris said he would step down after an uproar following his insulting two popular Greek soccer clubs, a sport which draws such passion from fans it often supercedes politics and the country’s crushing economic crisis.

Zouraris, a member of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are junior partners in the the government coalition led by the Radical Left SYRIZA offered his resignation to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, media reports said.

Tsipras said he would make a decision after a debate on Jan. 15 in Parliament over more reforms demanded by international creditors as he needs all the nine votes from ANEL to keep a scant three-vote majority in Parliament.

Speaking on Thessaloniki’s Metropolis 95.5 FM, Zouraris used a disparaging slogan usually reserved to the die-hard fan tiers of soccer stadiums when referring to Piraeus’s Olympiacos, while also insulting Aris, one of the biggest clubs in the northern port city.

“Who gives a f*** about Aris,” he told his radio host.

That drew fire from political rivals but also his own party. Before joining Parliament on a an ANEL slate, Zouraris was a regular panelist on current affairs programs aired on Greece’s more obscure television stations.

He was elected from Thessaloniki, Aris’ home, and is a tenured university professor there but a fan of PAOK, the largest and most popular club in Greece’s second-largest city and an Aris rival.

Zouraris holds a minor Cabinet position as deputy education minister with a portfolio mainly focusing on education issues for expatriate Greeks. He’s known for provocative outbursts and unseemly behavior.

If he’s ousted, ANEL could appoint a replacement unless he decides to stay on as an Independent, cutting into SYRIZA’s coalition majority.

The major rival New Democracy Conservatives went after him, saying that, “With his most recent comments, Costas Zouraris has become a symbol of this government’s debasement and degeneracy. The country’s problem is not Zouraris but the person who chose people like him to govern,” the statement added.

An ANEL lawmaker and Deputy Parliamentary Speaker Dimitris Kammenos said Zouraris should be forced out by party leader and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who is no relations. “It’s him or me,” Dimitris Kammenos said.

MP Kammenos said that, “We will not tolerate another insult from Zouraris against the fans of the two teams,” referring to a previous incident where the deputy minister had made similar disparaging remarks about Olympiacos.

“These are divisive comments that create an explosive climate,” he said. There was no immediate reaction from Panos Kammenos who has done Tsipras’ bidding so that ANEL, polling at only around 1 percent in surveys, can stay in power even though it allegedly opposes SYRIZA policies.