SYRIZA Handouts Cut Into New Democracy’s Big Lead

ATHENS – A bevy of holiday handouts to pensioners and jobless youth helped Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras pick up support after reneging on anti-austerity promises, cutting the major opposition New Democracy’s lead to 10.2 percent.

The survey by the firm Marc for the weekly Proto Thema gave the Conservatives 29 percent backing to 18.9 percent for SYRIZA after Tsipras went on a spending spree to reach out to disenchanted voters. New Democracy had held leads as high as 17 percent.

With three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($400.45 billion) expiring in August, Tsipras hopes Greece can return to the markets although the tax hikes, new taxes, taxes on low-and-moderate income families will go on and he’s seeking debt relief.

Proto Thema is Greece’s best-selling weekly newspaper and has an anti-SYRIZA editorial bent, putting the survey in sharper perspective in how Tsipras appears to be winning back voters despite breaking virtually every promise he made.

Coming in third was the new amalgamation of center-left parties, the Movement of Change, spearheaded by the former PASOK Socialists who fell out of favor after also agreeing to more austerity measures while serving New Democracy in a previous coalition.

They polled 9.1 percent, pushing the long-time third place holder the ultra-right extremists of Golden Dawn, accused during their more than two-year-long trial on charges of running a criminal gang of using neo-Nazi tactics, who fell to fourth with 6.7 percent.

Fifth was the KKE Communist party, at 6.4 percent, the same bracket it has held for decades without any significant movement as it has failed to motivate even angry Greeks to rally around its banner.

No other party, including Tsipras’ junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) led by Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, passed the 3 percent threshold needed to get back into Parliament.

While Tsipras gained, 81 percent of respondents said they nonetheless didn’t believe his claim that there will be a “clean exit” from the bailouts, leaving unanswered why more have switched back to him.