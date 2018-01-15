Live: Debate on Draft Omnibus Bill Begins in Parliament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The debate on the draft omnibus bill with the prior actions necessary for the conclusion of the third review of the Greek programme opened in parliament on Monday morning.

The discussion is due to conclude very late on Monday night and be followed by a roll call vote.

Tsipras: Today’s vote on the omnibus bill ‘ends a long and difficult cycle’

Today’s vote on the omnibus bill marks the “end of a long and difficult cycle,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday, addressing the parliament during the debate on the draft legislation enacting the prior actions needed to conclude the third review of the Greek programme.

“Essentially, this concludes the legislative part of the prior actions needed for the conclusion of the third review,” he explained, adding that “everybody is aware that with the conclusion of the third review, we are one step before the end of the programme and the final end of the memoranda.”