NEW YORK – The annual cutting of the Vasilopita at Holy Cross Church in Whitestone was held on Jan. 14 in the church’s Vasilios and Athanasia Kartsonis Hall immediately following the Divine Liturgy. The Ladies Philoptochos Society hosted the event which included breakfast, a vasilopita for each table, and a raffle. The proceeds from the event went to support the Philoptochos and its charitable efforts throughout the year for those in need, as the presiding priest of the community Fr. Dionysios Anagnostopoulos noted, adding the quote from the Gospel according to St. Matthew that when you help the least of these, you help Jesus.

Philoptochos President Margie Demetriou thanked all those in attendance including Xenis Thoma for donating many of the breakfast foods and all those who helped prepare the breakfast as well as the ladies of the Philoptochos. Also in attendance at the event were Parish Council President Effie Karalekas, George Isaakidis, Archon Protopsaltis of the Archdiocese Nicholaos Steliaros, Holy Cross Whitestone Protopsaltis Antonis Kehagias, and music teacher and church chanter Demetri Michael. Fr. Anagnostopoulos noted that the gold coin was donated, as in previous years, by Mr. Theodoros Moschokarfis and his wife, Koula, owners of Thessaloniki Jewelry in Astoria.

Fr. Anagnostopoulos blessed the vasilopita and then cut pieces according to the tradition, the first for Jesus Christ, the second for Panagia, the third for the church. The lucky gold coin this year was found in the piece cut for the Panagia. Among the winners of the lucky coins in the vasilopites from the individual tables were The National Herald’s Niovi Philippou and Eleni Sakellis- Assistant Executive Editor.

The event concluded with the raffle drawing and best wishes to all for good luck and a happy and healthy New Year!