Kammenos Wants Referendum On Giving Away Macedonia’s Name

ATHENS – Putting his book, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in a tough spot, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who has rejected allowing the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to keep Macedonia in a new composite name, said he wants Greeks to decide.

Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are junior partners in the coalition led by Tsipras’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, has flip-flopped several times, at one point having one of his party’s lawmakers indicate the part wouldn’t stand in the way of a deal even if it meant giving away the name Macedonia.

But now he has changed his mind again, saying he would never allow it – other than in Slavic where it would be called Makedonija, Macedonia in English – and that Tsipras should call a referendum over any prospective deal.

“The Greek people will have to decide on the unprecedented, in the history of man, [decision to] cede their history and civilization to another people,” Kammenos said in an op-ed in Kyriakatiki Dimokratia newspaper.

“Including the term ‘Macedonia’ in the (new0 name would signal the retrenchment of Greek civilization in the centuries to come,” said Kammenos, who didn’t make any distinction between Macedonia and Makedonija, even though most of the world’s media calls FYROM Macedonia and could continue doing so even it it becomes Makedonija.

With the two countries reportedly nearing a deal to end a 26-year impasse, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias was said to have told FYROM’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to renege on his promise to hold a referendum in that country.

Reneging is a SYRIZA speciality and tactic with Tsipras having gone back on his word to reject harsh austerity measures and then rejecting a referendum he called in July, 2015 asking Greeks to back him in defying international creditors and more brutal conditions, only to reject them after they did and then surrendering to the lenders.

Kotzias said new names on the table include a geographical qualifier such as North or Upper although some media said the would be New Macedonia, a move that could set off anger among Greek nationalists, as would letting Macedonia – a Greek province abutting FYROM – to still be allowed.

A Greek government in 1992 under then-Premier Constantine Mitsotakis agreed to let its new northern neighbor, which broke away from Yugoslavia to take the name FYROM until a permanent name could be agreed on but all talks have failed.

Successive Greek governments have tried to figure out some way to either take Macedonia out of FYROM or find any solution palatable to Greeks. SYRIZA is anti-nationalist, not seeking the return of the stolen Parthenon Marbles now in the British Museum, claiming they belong the world, not Greece, and has indicated it’s willing to relent on letting FYROM keep Macedonia in its new name.

That has set off fury from critics and protests from the ultra-extremists of Golden Dawn, all of whose 16 lawmakers and dozens of members on trial for more than two years on charges of running a criminal gang.

The Church of Greece also jumped into the fray, rejecting the word Macedonia for any new composite name, which led to charges from Kotzias’ office the Church has tied itself to the neo-Nazis of Golden Dawn, causing Tsipras to pen a letter of appeasement.

The major rival New Democracy Conservatives said they won’t take part in any meeting about FYROM unless SYRIZA and ANEL can show a unified front.

Tsipras needs the nine votes from Kammenos’ party to have a scant three-vote majority in Parliament and Kammenos has followed Tsipras’ orders so far with surveys showing ANEL won’t get back into power in the next elections.

Even if Tsipras has enough votes in Parliament for a new name that would include Macedonia for Greece’s northern neighbor, if Kammenos pulls out of the coalition it would bring down the government and lead to new elections.

But New Democracy Vice-President Adonis Georgiadis snickered that Kammenos, who left New Democracy to form ANEL, “would agree to the Republic of Macedonia if it would keep him in power”.