Athens Newspaper Headlines

ATHENS – The Saturday edition of Athens’ dailies at a glance:
ELEFTHEROS TIPOS: All the NSRF [programmes] that will ‘run’ in 2018
DEMOKRATIA: Wow! Adoration for Alexis. (Schaeuble’s squire) Dijsselbloem departs and glorifies Tsipras!
ETHNOS: Delicate balances
ESTIA: Ministerial farce over Skopje
DROMOS TIS ARISTERAS: Willing agent
AVGHI: New landscape for the [TV] channels
EFIMERITHA TON SINTAKTON: The hypocrisy of the oligarchs
KATHIMERINI: Slapdash objective values
RIZOSPASTIS: Down with the anti-popular omnibus bill! They are sowing winds and will reap storms
TA NEA: Casino Bank. The moral advantage lost in gambling
KONTRANEWS: Germany gained 290 billion euros from the crisis in Greece and the countries of the South!
PARASKINIO: Colonies of Turks and Skopjans in Athens-Thessaloniki