Two Women Die, Two Rushed to Hospital After Fire in Kallithea Old People’s Home

ATHENS – Two women aged 68 and 55 years old, respectively, lost their lives in a fire that started in the basement of the Kallithea old people’s home ‘Welfare Shelter for the Elderly’ at 6:00 on Saturday morning.

Two elderly women were rushed to Evangelismos Hospital suffering from respiratory problems.

The two women that died became trapped in their room in the basement when the fire broke out, while one of the two women taken to hospital also had a basement room.

The other residents in the home were evacuated to safety and later taken to Sotiria Hospital as a precaution. Eight fire engines and 24 fire men were sent to put out the flames. They managed to contain the blaze before it could spread but the building was seriously damaged.

The fire brigade has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.