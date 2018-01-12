AHEPA, AHI, and Jewish Organizations Visit Greece, Cyprus, and Israel

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI); the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (Order of AHEPA), the leading membership-based grassroots service association for American citizens of Hellenic heritage and Philhellenes; B’nai B’rith International, a worldwide Jewish community service organization widely known as one of the world’s most influential humanitarian, human rights and advocacy organizations; and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the central coordinating body representing 53 national Jewish organizations on issues of national and international concern; will embark on their third International Leadership Mission to meet the leaders of Greece, Cyprus and Israel. The mission convenes Jan. 14, in Athens, Greece; continues to Nicosia, Cyprus, Jan. 16 and 17; and concludes in Israel, Jan. 17 to Jan. 19.

AHI will be led by AHI President & COO Nick Larigakis and include AHI Foundation President Constantine Galanis, AHI Vice President James Lagos, AHI Legal Counsel Nick Karambelas, AHI Secretary Kosta Alexakis, AHI Board Member Athina Balta, and AHI Board Member Demitri Halakos.

The strengthening cooperation between Greece, Cyprus and Israel in a trilateral partnership continues to develop, helping to foster peace and stability in the eastern Mediterranean and the broader region. The delegation of American Hellenic and American Jewish community leaders aim to explore the major economic (business and tourism), energy sector and security developments underway with high-ranking government officials and visits to military installations.

This Third International Leadership Mission — a joint 18-member delegation — represents the ongoing organizational cooperation between the American Hellenic and American Jewish communities and broad diaspora support for the trilateral relationship. The four organizations will build upon two previous, groundbreaking three-country leadership missions in January 2014 and January 2016, which were widely recognized and praised as contributing to intergroup and international cooperation and friendship.

The American Hellenic Institute is a non-profit Greek American public policy center and think tank that works to strengthen relations between the United States and Greece and Cyprus, and within the Greek American community. More information is available online at: www.ahiworld.org.