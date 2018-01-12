Greek Community Members Support Singas Reelection Campaign (Vid & Pics)

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK – Associates and friends responded to Ted Moudis’ call and, on January 10, they attended a fundraiser for Greek-American Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas’ reelection campaign. The event was held at Ted Moudis Associates, an architecture and design firm located on Madison Avenue in Manhattan.

Among those in attendance at the event was the former New York City mayoral candidate, John Catsimatidis, George Venizelos- former FBI Director for New York, John Tsunis- Gold Coast Bank Chairman & CEO, Michael Bapis- partner and managing director of the Bapis Group at HighTower and Chairman of the Ronald McDonald House New York Greek Division since 2014, and many other members of the Greek-American community.

Singas took office as Acting DA in January 2015, becoming the first Greek-American and the second woman to become the top law enforcement official in Nassau County. She was elected in November of that year and is now seeking reelection.

Mr. Moudis noted that Singas and her team “are there taking care of business in Nassau County.”

He continued, “I got to know Madeline personally over the last couple of years, besides doing a great job at what she does, she is also a great wife to Theo and a great mother to her twins, and we all know what that takes to be able to take care of business and personal life, it is so difficult. She is doing a tremendous job.”

Singas thanked all those in attendance for their support, especially Ted Moudis, for opening up his offices for the fundraiser.

She said, “I cold called Ted when I first started running, as many of you know, that was one of the hardest decisions I had to make was actually to run for office because I’d never done anything like it and I knew that a big part of it was having to raise funds to support my candidacy which was also something I was not comfortable doing, so I called Ted and most people that I called would hang up right away because they’d never heard of me, they didn’t care who was the DA of Nassau County they thought everything was just fine.”

Singas continued, “I got Ted on the phone and then we started talking and I realized that he grew up across the street from St. Demetrios and we were on the phone for an hour because that’s the kind of person that Ted is. He’s so warm, he’s so generous, he’s so open, we became fast friends and from that moment on, I knew Ted would be in my corner and would always be in my corner… and I can say that about so many people in this room. So many people thought there was no way we could win the election that we did but so many of you said we can do it and let’s do it, it became a matter of principal almost, like we can show them that we can do this because you’re qualified, you’re one of us, it’s a family, and we’re going to do it together, so, that support really put me over the top and continues to put me over the top, everyone writes about our election because it was something that no one felt we could pull off.”

A lifelong prosecutor with more than twenty years of experience in the courtroom, Singas has successfully prosecuted violent criminals, drug dealers, corrupt law enforcement officers and sex offenders, and started and led Nassau County’s first-ever Special Victims Bureau.

As noted on her website, Singas is a proud first generation Greek-American who grew up in Astoria, Queens, fortified by her family’s commitment to community, faith and education. She graduated from The Bronx High School of Science in the Bronx, New York and earned degrees at Barnard College at Columbia University and Fordham University School of Law.

Singas lives in Manhasset, NY with her husband and teenaged twins.