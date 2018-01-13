Mass Transport Strike Called for Monday; Work Stoppage to Affect Flights Also

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Unions of Athens mass transport means have called a 24-hour strike for Monday, to protest the omnibus bill expected to be voted in Parliament on the same day.

Members of unions involving the Athens Metro, the urban rail (ISAP), the tram, buses and trolleys are protesting a new provision in the bill calling for a 50% majority vote (50+1) for a strike, as opposed to the current 20%. The unions called on the public to support them “against the government’s antipopular policy”.

Air traffic controllers will hold a three-hour work stoppage on Monday, resulting in the cancellation of all flights to and from Athens between 12:00 noon and 15:00. In addition, Aegean Air and Olympic Air will change flight departures on 28 international flights and 20 domestic flights.

Passengers should check out the sites www.aegeanair.com (for Aegean Air) and www.olympicair.com (for Olympic Air). Information will also be provided by calling the following:

For Aegean Air, 801 112000 (from a landline), 210 6261000 (from a cellphone).

For Olympic Air, 801 801 0101 (from a landline), 210 3550500 (from a cellphone).

All Hellenic Railways (TrainOSE) and suburban rail (proastiakos) will operate as usual.