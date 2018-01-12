Phanar is Suspiciously Quiet as Demetrios’ Fate Looms By Theodoros Kalmoukos January 12, 2018 Archbishop Demetrios with Patriarch Bartholomew in a previous meeting at the Theological School of Halki. (Photo by GOA/Dimitrios Panagos) To Read this Article Login or Subscribe Login Subscribe Related News AHEPA, AHI, and Jewish Organizations Visit Greece, Cyprus, and IsraelGreek and Cypriot-Americans Among Artists Awarded QCA GrantsMitsotakis Says Won’t Participate in FYROM Meeting Without Common Gov’t Position 1 Comment Nothing unusual! Part of “Byzantine” tactics, showing how far we are from being truly Orthodox Christians, something expected even from the simplest parishioner. Truly, very sad! Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email *
1 Comment
Nothing unusual! Part of “Byzantine” tactics, showing how far we are from being truly Orthodox Christians, something expected even from the simplest parishioner. Truly, very sad!