Director Leonidas Loizides Brings Sophocles’ Electra to New York City

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK – The Pancyprian Association of America Cultural Division presents Sophocles’ Electra directed by the award-winning Leonidas Loizides at the Queens Theatre in Flushing on February 24 at 7 pm.The play will be performed in English and has a running time of 70 minutes.

Loizides visited the offices of The National Herald to share the information about this must see production. He noted that if you have not been to the Queens Theatre, Elektra should be your first experience there as it features the talented Eftychia Loizides in the title role.

“Eftychia Loizides is one of the best actresses for tragedies I have ever seen. She has the charisma to change her mood and her voice in such a way as only actresses like Paxinou could do. We are lucky to have her in the States and especially in New York.

Don’t miss out on the experience of a lifetime,” he said.

Also in the cast are the gifted actors Tasos Karydis, Addi Limehouse, Michael Anne Hoofers, and Joshua Rugiano as well as the Chorus: Esther Markaki, Anastasia Marchelos, Lauren Butler, Natassa Tsonis, Vanessa D. Karveli, and Fay Koulouri.

Mr. Karydis, a talented musician as well as actor, performs music in the play.

Previous productions by Loizides include some of the most famous ancient Greek tragedies- Euripides’ The Bacchae, Helen of Troy, and The Trojan Women, Aeschylus’ Oresteia, and Sophocles’ Antigone. Produced just last year on Theatre Row and at the Queens Theatre, Antigone captivated audiences in New York City with its timely and timeless message. The cast included Dori Levit as Antigone, TNH contributor Flavia Sgoifo as Ismene, award-winning Italian actor Francesco Andolfi as Creon, and Eftychia Loizides as Tiresias.

Tickets are available now- $20, $50, and $100. For more information and tickets, contact Dionysos Restaurant 718-932-3231.