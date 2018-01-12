Constantinides Re-appointed to Chair Council’s Environmental Protection Committee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK – At New York City Hall on January 11, Council Member Costa Constantinides was re-appointed by Speaker Corey Johnson as Chair of the Environmental Protection Committee. The expanded committee now has jurisdiction over the Department of Environmental Protection as well as the Office of Long-Term Planning and Sustainability and Office of Recovery and Resiliency. He was also named as a member of the Council’s Budget Negotiating Team, which negotiates the city’s budget with the Mayor every fiscal year.

Constantinides said, “I am excited to continue as Chair of the Council’s newly strengthened Environmental Protection Committee. Making our city greener and more environmentally-friendly will remain our priority. Climate change is perhaps one of our planet’s greatest dangers and I remain committed to implementing policies that will combat its effects. I am honored that the newly expanded committee now has more members and a widened portfolio that includes our city’s recovery, resiliency, and preparedness efforts. Under this stronger committee, we will make our city more sustainable and resilient by reducing reliance on fossil fuels as well as increasing use of renewable energy.

“I am proud to have also been named a member of the Council’s Budget Negotiating Team, where we will work to ensure that our city’s budget provides adequate funding for programs and capital projects in all our neighborhoods. Thank you to Speaker Johnson for this opportunity – I look forward to working with him and my Council colleagues on a productive legislative session.”

Constantinides was also appointed to sit on four additional committees: Parks, Transportation, For-Hire Vehicles, and Land Use, as well as the sub-committee on Zoning and Franchises.

Council Member Costa Constantinides represents the New York City Council’s 22nd District, which includes his native Astoria along with parts of Woodside, East Elmhurst, and Jackson Heights. He serves as the chair the City Council’s Environmental Protection Committee and sits on four additional committees: Parks, Transportation, For-Hire Vehicles, and Land Use, as well as the sub-committee on Zoning and Franchises. For more information, visit council.nyc.gov/costa.