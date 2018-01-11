Four in Far-Right Group Arrested for Terrorist Bomb Attack in Piraeus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PIRAEUS, Greece – Greece’s counter-terrorism squad arrested four members of a far-right group in Attica on Thursday morning, on the basis of a warrant linking them to a bomb attack using an explosive/incendiary device on the anarchist venue “Favela” on August 29, 2017.

According to sources, police are now searching the residences of the four under arrest and other individuals connected to them. They have also proceeded to make an additional arrest of a minor in a house where they found explosives.