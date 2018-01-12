Daniel Day-Lewis to Attend the Premiere of His New Film in Athens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Three-time Oscar-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis will be in Athens for the premiere of his new film “Phantom Thread” that is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 1, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center.

This is not the first time the popular actor is visiting Athens for the premiere of a film, but his visits are always charitable.

All the revenues from the premiere of his new film will be donated to the Open Door Centre, to be spent on the education and rehabilitation of the children there. This film is considered critical, as it is likely to be the last of his career.

The very special relationship between Daniel Day-Lewis and the children of the Open Door Centre began in 1989, when Daniel came to Athens to attend the premiere of his film “My Left Foot”. In this film Daniel played the role of a man with serious physical disabilities called Christy Brown.