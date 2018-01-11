6 TV Stations Apply for TV Broadcasting Licence; 1 Licence Vacant

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Six TV stations filed bids with the National Council for Radio and Television (NCRTV) before the expiry of the deadline on Thursday and applied to participate in a tender for the issue of nationwide broadcasting licences for seven TV stations.

The stations that applied were Skai, Star, Alpha, ANT1, E, and the company “Elliniki Tileoptiki”.

A new invitation for bids is expected to be announced for the remaining licence.

Pappas: Everything is possible when the political will exists

All the necessary conditions that will allow the TV market and TV landscape to take steps forward into the future are in place, Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas stated on Thursday, after the expiry of the deadline for submitting bids in a TV broadcasting licence tender.

“We have been informed about the developments and they seem very positive. The National Council for Radio and Television has organised a robust and concrete process in a very short time. I believe that we will very quickly enter a phase where the TV landscape is regulated and there are prospects to expand the advertising market, while based on the existing law there will be an increase in the job positions in television… I believe this proves that everything is possible when the requisite political will is present and there is readiness and alertness on the part of institutional agents and regulatory authorities,” he stated.