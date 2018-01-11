Fire Breaks Out at Greek-Owned South Jersey Diner (Vid & Pics)

A popular, Greek-Owned South Jersey diner went up in flames overnight, in South Jersey, Jan. 11, 2018. (Photo by TNH/Stelios Labrou)
A popular family-owned South Jersey diner went up in flames overnight leaving the restaurant badly damaged and those that worked and ate there devastated,
reports. NBC New York
“It doesn’t look good, no good,” Greek-American diner owner Thomas Giannisis said.
Flames broke out around midnight at the Country Town Diner at 50 South White Horse Pike in Berlin. Smoke could be seen billowing into the air from miles away.
South Jersey Diner Fire
“We’re struggling” the owner of this South Jersey diner tells Jan Carabeo as he's left wondering if he can rebuild following big overnight fire in Berlin. No injuries, but significant damage. Investigators searching for a cause http://cbsloc.al/2qVKT1r
Posted by
CBS Philly on Thursday, January 11, 2018
Country Town diner fire
Posted by
Meghan McCarthy on Wednesday, January 10, 2018
