Macedonia’s Greekness Can’t Be Altered by Anyone, Says ND leader Mitsotakis

ΑΝΑ – Macedonia’s Greekness and the historic heritage of Philip II and Alexander the Great “can’t be altered by anyone,” stated main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his visit to the Archaeological Museum of Pella on Thursday.

Mitsotakis noted that this “unique and great” archaeological site was, as he said, “a reference point for Greek civilisation,” and “one of the most important museums”.

“The best way to become acquainted with and learn our real history is by studying and visiting these archaeological sites, which are integral parts of our national identity,” he stated.

On his part, the regional governor of Central Macedonia Apostolos Tzitzikostas said that 5.5 million euros have already been given for the Ancient Market and another million will be offered in the current period for the excavation of a building and the entrance of Philip’s palace, which was Alexander the Great’s birthplace and home until the age of 15.

“In this archaeological site – Pella was the capital of Macedonian Kingdom – the history, uniqueness and Greekness of Macedonia is established in the strongest way,” underlined Tzitzikostas.