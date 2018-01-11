Despite Terrorists, Anarchists, US Says Greece Lowest Travel Risk

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Rival parties are complaining violence is out of control and a spate of terrorist groups are still in the shadows, but the US State Department new Travel Advisory Program said Greece is the one of the safest places in the world for American travelers.

“Greece at the best level of the State Department’s new Travel Advisory Program,” US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt remarked on Twitter. “I’m looking forward to seeing even more American tourists here in Greece in the year ahead.”

Travel Advisories apply up to four standard levels of advice, give a description of the risks, and provide clear actionable steps US citizens should take, according to a statement issued by the US Embassy in Athens.

The ranking is in stark contrast to previous US complaints that the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA wants to go easy on terrorists and gave a two-day holiday to a convicted terrorist whose group November 17 killed five Americans, including those attached to the US Embassy whee Pyatt works.

“Our embassy in Athens has conveyed our serious concerns about this decision to the government of Greece,” spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters. “In the past, when some of these November 17 people, who have been convicted of murder, have been let out on furlough, they’ve disappeared,” she said in November, 2017.

The government said the law allows furloughs for all criminals, including those convicted of violence, murder, and terrorism but was criticized for being soft on terror as SYRIZA has elements sympathetic to anarchists and terrorists.