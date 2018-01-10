Reservations at the Ionian Islands for 2018 on Positive Course

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CORFU – Bookings for the Ionian islands for 2018 are running to double-digit numbers this year, deputy regional governor Spyros Galiatsatos told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

The news from the tourist exhibition “Vakantiebeurs” 2018 in Utrecht are very positive for the Ionian islands, Galiatsatos said in a post on social media, adding that the optimistic outlook for 2018 is being confirmed by TUI officials also.

At the same time, TUI travel agency expressed interest in financially supporting luxury accomodation investments at the Ionian islands.