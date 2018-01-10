Tsipras in Rome for 4th Mediterranean EU Countries’ Summit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ROME – The 4th Summit of Southern European Union Countries attended by the leaders of Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal and Spain will take place in Rome on Wednesday afternoon.

According to sources, the main aim of the seven leaders is to create a new dynamic for social Europe. The leaders of the Mediterranean countries of the Union are working on a declaration for a more dominant, social and democratic Europe. At the same time, they are going to highlight the need to reconsider the eurozone, promoting a common budget that will be more growth-friendly and democratic.

“Med 7” also supports new initiatives on the labor acquis and social protection, following the Gothenburg summit, with a special focus on addressing the migration issue and with greater solidarity with “front-line countries” such as Greece and Italy.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, according to the same sources, continues to vigorously support and take the lead in efforts to boost social Europe, as well as in boosting his commitment to resolving the migration issue. He is also expected to raise the issue of respect for international law at the Aegean and the issue of a just and viable solution to the Cyprus problem.

Prior to the opening of the session, Tsipras will have a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni at Palazzo Chigi, the government headquarters.