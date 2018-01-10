ND Leader Mitsotakis Tours Northern Greece

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THESSALONIKI – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who had scheduled a two-day tour of the prefectures of Pieria and Pella on Wednesday and Thursday, is traveling by car to northern Greece as his flight from Athens to Thessaloniki was canceled due to the problems caused by fog at the Macedonia Airport.

On January 10, Mitsotakis will visit Katerini, Vronto, Karitsa, Litochoro-Dion and Leptokarya.

On January 11, the leader of New Democracy will visit the Archaeological Museum of Pella, Giannitsa, Edessa, Aridaia, Sosandra, Promahonas, Pozar, Mavrovouni, Skydra and Krya Vryssi.