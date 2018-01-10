1 Comment

  1. The metropolises aren’t necessary. They are drying up the funds of the parishes and destroying our churches and morale. The bishop of NJ. has 3 luxury cars and a full time driver living in NYC while his office is in Westfield NJ. While he is a very talented man and his services and chanting are excellent, his sermons are just as flawless, there should be some downsizing.

