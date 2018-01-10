Analysis: Patriarch Bartholomew Must Dare to Take Action By Theodoros Kalmoukos January 10, 2018 His all Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, file) To Read this Article Login or Subscribe Login Subscribe Related News SpyridonomicsGame-Playing at the Country’s ExpenseThe International Scene for 2018 1 Comment The metropolises aren’t necessary. They are drying up the funds of the parishes and destroying our churches and morale. The bishop of NJ. has 3 luxury cars and a full time driver living in NYC while his office is in Westfield NJ. While he is a very talented man and his services and chanting are excellent, his sermons are just as flawless, there should be some downsizing. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email *
1 Comment
The metropolises aren’t necessary. They are drying up the funds of the parishes and destroying our churches and morale. The bishop of NJ. has 3 luxury cars and a full time driver living in NYC while his office is in Westfield NJ. While he is a very talented man and his services and chanting are excellent, his sermons are just as flawless, there should be some downsizing.