SYRIZA Denies New Name for FYROM Will Be New Macedonia

ATHENS – With Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition split over whether to let the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) keep the word Macedonia in a new composite name, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ office put down reports it’s been decided.

“I refuse to engage in speculation over the name talks,” government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told a press briefing about reports in Albanian media Greece and FYROM, after 25 years of feuding, had reached an agreement with earlier reports indicating it would be New Macedonia, which could spur nationalist protests in Greece.

“A window of opportunity has presented itself,” Tzanakopoulos said, repeating himself after FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev earlier hinted both sides had reached a deal even as United Nations Special Envoy Matthew Nimetz was rekindling talks after a three-year break between the countries.

“We are not interested in rife speculation regarding the name talks, but to proceed with negotiations in a serious manner so that we can find a solution within the next few months to a problem that has been dogging us for 25 years,” he added about reports that FYROM would be allowed to take the name Republic of New Macedonia.

Tsipras’ coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) is led by Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who had adamantly rejected allowing FYROM to keep the word Macedonia, the name of an abutting Greek province.

But since then, one ANEL lawmaker has said he was pulling back and would relent in the national interest while another said he won’t and he’s not talking, adding to the confusion over what the government’s stance is and as the major rival New Democracy said there should be a unified position.

During a cabinet meeting, Tsipras said it would become clear soon if there’s been any genuine progress, also refusing to clarify what’s going on. Sounding like his spokesman, Tsipras said only that, “We have a window for a solution, to the extent that our neighbors’ shift proves to be honest,” an apparent reference to Zaev saying FYROM would relinguish the rights to Alexander the Great, the name of his country’s international airport and whee a statue of the Greek conqueror standing in the capital of Skopje.

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias told the cabinet that Greece’s stance will be the same as that held by the government in talks in 2007 and 2008 – in favor of a composite name with a geographic qualifier that would also allow use of the word Macedonia, as earlier reports said those among discussion included Northern Macedonia or Upper Macedonia.

Kotzias said SYRIZA and ANEL had inherited the failure of previous governments to reach a solution as Greece continues to bar FYROM’s hopes of joining NATO and the European Union, although he has also said previously FYROM claims to Greek lands were blocking any potential deal.

Zaev told Greece’s Alpha TV he was certain a mutually accepted solution will be reached and that he and Tsipras would make the announcement soon, heightening speculation something was in the works.

“I won’t get into the details because I don’t want to ruin the procedure of the imminent negotiations but I am convinced that we will reach a solution in the end,” he said.

The Greek Church was also expected to add its opposition to the use of the word Macedonia which has infuriated the ultra-extremists Golden Dawn, whose leaders and dozens of members are on trial on charges of running a criminal gang and have already branded Greece’s coalition as “traitors” for keeping it on the table.

Archbishop Ieronymos said that the Church of Greece cannot remain “indifferent” to a critical national issue as the Synod was expected to take it up in a discussion.