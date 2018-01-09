Fr. Evangelatos Appointed at St. Athanasius in Arlington, MA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BROOKLINE, MA – The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston announced the appointment of the Rev. Fr. Anthony S. Evangelatos as the new Parish Priest (Proistamenos) of St. Athanasius the Great Church in Arlington. Fr. Evangelatos will be installed at the St. Athanasius Vespers Service on January 17 and commence formal duties on February 1.

“Fr. Evangelatos will work closely with his brothers and sisters in the household of God to labor for continued spiritual growth of Arlington’s beloved parish,” said Metropolitan Methodios.

Evangelatos previously served as Proistamenos of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Brockton, where he led the weekly liturgical worship services as well as all parish ministries, including youth, young adult, senior citizens, catechetical and religious educational seminars. He also served as Proistamenos of the St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in Newport, RI and of the St. George Orthodox Church in Eugene, OR.

He will succeed Fr. Nicholas Kastanas.