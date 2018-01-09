Sexy Fish Bar Popping up at Athens’ The Clumsies, the 6th Best Bar in the World

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – On Wednesday, January 24, Asian seafood restaurant and bar, Sexy Fish will be travelling to Athens, Greece to take over one of the World’s Best Bars for one night only. Popping up behind the bar at The Clumsies, the Sexy Fish team, led by Xavier Landais- Bars Director, Jérôme Allaguillemette- Bar Manager, and Giovanni Tavano- Senior Bartender, will be bringing a taste of Mayfair to the Greek capital, kick-starting a mammoth year of activity for the glamorous London hotspot.

The exclusive menu of five unique serves has been created with the team’s meticulous attention to detail and unerring flair for flavors. The menu will feature a Greek twist on a classic favorite, in the form of the “Fetal One,” a savoury tipple featuring Greek feta and black olives, Ketel One Vodka, olive oil, Malagousia, oregano and mastiha. This is joined by the quirky “Umami Martini” an unusual serve inspired by the sea, featuring umami infused Tanqueray No. Ten, seawater sake, and King Fish sashimi from the famous Sexy Fish sushi bar. These especially created drinks are joined by an exclusive peak at the new Sexy Fish Bar menu, launching later this year. The enchanting new creations, are the “Monolith,” a herby concoction made from Zacapa 23 Rum, thyme, chamomile, rosemary and lavender, offset with a tangy sting of balsamic, and the “Golden Riviera,” a complex, sexy serve, made with chipotle-infused Don Julio Blanco, citrus sherbet, pêche, lavender, and rosemary, topped off with Champagne.

Completing the drinks list is the “Frida” cocktail, a firm favorite from the current Sexy Fish menu. This drink features a significant nod to The Clumsies signature style of using fermented and preserved ingredients as well as syrups and cordials made from vegetable or fruit waters. Tonic cordial is combined with peppercorns, Don Julio 1942, and gold dust for a characteristically extravagant serve.

The collaboration between two of Europe’s most sought after bars will showcase the daring, adventurous attitude of the Sexy Fish team, in the surroundings of one of the most established bars in the world. Signaling the start of an exciting phase for the Sexy Fish bar, the takeover will mark the beginning of a year of travelling and thrill-seeking for the exceptional Sexy Fish team.

The pop-up will run from 8:30 PM until late at The Clumsies- Praxitelous 30, Athina 105 61, Greece. For reservations, please call +30 210 3232682 or email: info@theclumsies.gr.

A heady mix of mid-century glamor and impressive artwork, Sexy Fish on Berkeley Square houses up to 200 guests in the restaurant, and along the dining bar and open kitchen counter. The restaurant is open from midday until late, 7 days a week.