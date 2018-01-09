Tsipras Says Market Return Will Make 2018 Banner Year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS — Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said 2018 will mark the country’s recovery from a crushing economic crisis although he said it can’t repay 326 billion euros ($389.01 billion) in three international bailouts and may need supervision from creditors when the rescue packages end.

He said Greece will make a second test market return after last July selling a 3-billion euro ($3.58 billion) bond, although it came at interest rates more than three times higher than the bailouts.

While the international bank HSBC, the European Commission and Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras cautioned there will not be the so-called “Clean Exit,” that Tsipras is claiming, the Premier told a Cabinet meeting that there’s been a steady drop in public borrowing rates as the yield on 10-year bonds remain under 4 percent, touching the lowest level in over a decade.

The government is under pressure to speed reforms before the bailout exit in August, and this week is set to present a barrage of legislative proposals that include unpopular measures like limiting labor union powers as Tsipras continues to renege on anti-austerity promises and has locked Greece into years more of brutal conditions and fiscal targets.

He said what he did in surrendering to the international lenders he vowed to defy wasn’t as bad as concessions made by previous governments even though the overall effect of austerity under his ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition has cost Greeks more.

“We accepted a program that cannot be compared with previous ones,” he said, noting that previous programs “plunged the Greek economy into recession and many social groups into poverty,” which he didn’t say has continued on his watch along with more pension cuts he swore to reverse and coming taxes on low-and-moderate income families he said he would protect.

In a nod to his reneging and backing down from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) that put up a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($102.62 billion), he admitted that, “We did not achieve as much as we wanted.”

“The third review is closing without an additional euro in new fiscal measures,” he claimed, echoing his previous broken vow of “not another euro of austerity,” before imposing even more than did the previous New Democracy Conservative led coalition with the then-PASOK Socialists.

Conservative New Democracy accused Tsipras of audacity for claiming that his government “has not imposed even one euro more in measures,” noting that the budget for next year outlines 1.9 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in new measures.

The Movement for Change, led by the former PASOK, said Tsipras was “the most obedient of bailout prime ministers,” adding that his legacy would be “the looting of state assets, property foreclosures and a noose around the neck of the Greek people for decades to come.”

Centrist Potami accused Tsipras of “opportunistic choices” and of bringing “a new fairy story, that the end of (foreign])supervision is ahead.”

The Communist Party chastised Tsipras for comments about “the end of the memorandums and supervision” it said are contrary to the reality of austerity.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)