ANEL MP Says Party Will Not Agree to Macedonia in New FYROM Name

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Bucking reports his party leader and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos had backtracked on vows not to support any new name for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) containing the word Macedonia, a lawmaker in the Independent Greeks (ANEL) said it won’t.

That set off some confusion as other media reports indicated that a deal was at hand to settle a 26-year-dispute over what name Greece would agree to for FYROM after a former Greek government allowed the use of the word Macedonia until a permanent name could be settled.

It hasn’t, and Greece has blocked any hopes FYROM has of getting into NATO or the European Union. FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, a moderate who took power last year, said he wanted to finally settle the dilemma and said that an agreement was near, if not already done behind closed doors.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said Athens was ready to accept a geographical qualifier that would likely still allow the use of Macedonia, a position anathema to ANEL, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoist party that is the junior coalition partner in the government led by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA.

It seemed like everything was now up in the air with uncertainty on all fronts with the major rival New Democracy Conservatives blaming Tsipras for not having a unified front with ANEL and with Kammenos not yet saying where he really stands.

Adding to the near chaos over the issue was the adamant stance of ANEL lawmaker Dimitris Kammenos, no relation to the Defense Minister who directly contradicted another party lawmaker who said ANEL would go along with the name Macedonia and the party leader not making any definitive statements.

Speaking on Skai TV, MP Dimitris Kammenos said the party will never accept any proposal containing the name Macedonia, as this may imply territorial claims over the Greek region, “even if the dispute is never resolved,” after another ANEL MP said that the Defense Minister was willing to set aside the party’s principles for national interests.

Dimitris Kammenos said Greece has all the bargaining chips and has nothing to lose by hanging tough, saying of FYROM that, “They’re the ones who want to join NATO and they’re the ones facing the risk of fragmentation,” and that Greece should not concede.

ANEL’s nine votes give the government a scant three-vote majority in Parliament although if Tsipras could get support from other parties he could still get a name deal through unless ANEL walks and brings down the government.

United Nations Special Envoy Matthew Nimetz, who has failed for more than two decades to find a solution has just reopened negotiations after a three-year break and was due to also sit down with envoys from Greece and FYROM on Jan. 19 at the UN in New York.

But Dimitris Kammenos said Greece should hold the line and has nothing to lose by doing so. “We have a historic responsibility, but the decision will be made by Parliament, not the Prime minister and the government,” said Kammenos, responding to statements by Tsipras and Kotzias that SYRIZA would accept a geographical qualifier such as Upper Macedonia that has been on the table for years and as new reports said it could even be New Macedonia – spelled in Cyrillic.

“There is no deadline. This issue will not be resolved quickly and if it isn’t resolved at all, then no one stands to lose,” said Kammenos.

“Independent Greeks will never reverse its position on national issues, nor on issues relating to the Church,” he added, underscoring the ideological distance separating the two government partners although Panos Kammenos, who has been allowed to be a loose cannon because SYRIZA needs his votes, has barked opposition to a number of issues before backing down so he could stay in power with polls showing ANEL around 1 percent support and virtually no chance of getting back to the Parliament he brings down the government coalition.

USEFUL IDIOTS

New Democracy lawmaker Dora Bakoyianni, a former foreign minister who was one of a number of negotiators over the years with FYROM, said the government was showing “arrogance,” over the issue, after her party’s Vice-President Adonis Georgiadis said it would not be a “useful idiot” helping the government.

Making the issue even more convoluted is that New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has taken his party to big leads in polls after Tsipras reneged repeatedly on anti-austerity promises, hasn’t indicated which way he would go in a problem started when his father and former Premier Constantine Mitsotakis allowed the use of Macedonia for FYROM what that province broke away from Yugoslavia. Macedonia is the name of Greece’s northern province abutting FYROM and successive Greek governments have accused their northern neighbor of coveting Greek lands, including the second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki.

Bakoyianni said the government has weakened its position with all the waffling and uncertainty over what the position is and as talks are being kept secret.

“When you project an image whereby everyone is saying their own thing, how are the others supposed to take you seriously?” Bakoyanni said of the government schism.

“I consider it an incredible weakness of the government that it is not keeping the opposition informed. This is a sign of arrogance. National issues are not party issues,” she said, Kathimerini reported.

“When you have a government where one minister cannot convince another on the correctness of his negotiating line, this significantly weakens the Greek position,” Bakoyannis added.