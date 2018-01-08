Holy Theophany/Epiphany Celebrated in the Midwest

By TNH Staff January 8, 2018

Father Dimitri Tobias of St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church blessed the Chicago River as part of the Theophany/Epiphany service. Photo: Lex Alexander Photography

CHICAGO – On Sunday, January 7, at the Park Number 571 Boathouse along the Chicago River just outside Downtown Chicago, St Basil Greek Orthodox Church hosted the Inaugural Theophany/Epiphany Blessing of the Waters service on the Chicago River. The half-hour service, free and open to the public, ended with Father Dimitri Tobias immersing a gold cross in the Chicago River, symbolizing Jesus Christ’s baptism in the River Jordan 2,000 years ago.

Outdoor Blessing of the Water services are spiritually important for Eastern Orthodox parishioners, but rare in this part of the world. While in the past outdoor Blessing of the Water services have been held within the City of Chicago, it has been over a decade since this yearly service has been held and the first time known to be held on the Chicago River.

The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago has been proud to see a resurgence of these important yearly services within the states it oversees, including ten such services this year.

The faithful attended the blessing of the Chicago River in spite of the frigid temperatures. Photo: Lex Alexander Photography

On January 6, parishioners of St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Parish in Dubuque, Iowa, gathered for the Blessing of the Mississippi River by Father Dustin Lyon. This was the 2nd year the parish hosted the service in Downtown Dubuque.

On January 5, parishioners gathered in temperatures that fell below zero during the service at Hidden Falls Park in St. Paul, Minnesota, to join the Minnesota Eastern Orthodox Christian Clergy Association (www.meocca.org) at the 2nd annual Theophany/Epiphany Blessing of the Waters service on the Mississippi River.

The ten services this year included Cedar Rapids, Iowa- Blessing the Cedar River; Sioux City, Iowa- Blessing the Missouri River; St Louis, Missouri- Blessing the Mississippi River; Peoria, Illinois- Blessing the Illinois River; Des Moines, Iowa- Blessing the Des Moines River; Des Plaines, Illinois- Blessing the Des Plaines River; and Rockford, Illinois- Blessing the Rock River.

Father Dustin Lyon of St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church in Dubuque, Iowa, at the Blessing of the Mississippi River in downtown Dubuque. Photo by John Ackerman
Father Dimitri Tobias of St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church prepares to bless the Chicago River. Photo: Lex Alexander Photography
Epiphany Theophany blessing of the Mississippi River in St. Paul, MN. Photo: John Ackerman
Epiphany Theophany blessing of the Mississippi River. The priest throws the cross into the Mississippi River for the blessing of the waters. Photo: John Ackerman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *