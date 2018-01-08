Pavlopoulos: Special Education Schools One of the Main Obligations of the State

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – The organisation and operation of special education and training schools is one of the main obligations of the state, Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos said on Monday during the opening ceremony of the 1st Special Primary School and Kindergarten of Kallithea.

“In order to effectively fulfill its educational mission, the state must provide the means to disabled children to defend their value, to freely develop their personality and to develop in a non-discriminatory way in society,” he underlined.

Pavlopoulos also referred to the concept of excellence, adding that the operation of special schools serves this purpose as they give people with disabilities the means to prove that they can excel.